3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Warriors vs. Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Golden State Warriors face the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Warriors at Timberwolves Game 5 Betting Picks

With Stephen Curry missing the last three games, the Timberwolves have won and covered three consecutive games. In those contests, Minnesota is also logging 112.0 points per game (PPG). Yet, tonight's team total is set at only 106.5. We have our first angle for tonight's bout.

Three-point shooting has been a key over the last three with the T-Wolves making 42.9% of their outside shots. With the seventh-best defensive rating in the regular season, Golden State has carried an all-around sound defense by giving up the lowest shot distribution around the rim and 12th-lowest mark from three-point land (per Dunks & Threes). Additionally, the Warriors allowed a 36.5% three-point percentage in the regular season (seventh-highest).

If Golden State's defense has a weakness, it's on the perimeter. Three-point shooting has been a strength most of the season for the Wolves, for they had the sixth-highest shot distribution from deep paired with the fifth-most made triples per game and fourth-highest percentage during the regular season (37.4%).

The three-point looks should continue to be present, helping vault Minnesota to the over.

We circled three-point shooting as a big key for the Timberwolves' offense. Why not back one of Minnesota's three-point threats for props?

Mike Conley could bring the best value here. After shooting 4.4 triples per game during the regular season, Conley has the same exact average over the past five. Additionally, he's made at least two three-pointers in three of the last five.

Considering Conley posted 1.8 made threes per contest during the regular season, getting plus odds for this line feels like a bargain. The Wolves probably won't be shy about letting it fly considering their recent success from beyond the arc.

Our NBA DFS projections have Conley making 2.0 threes -- which has a 59.4% implied probability for at least two made triples (or -146 odds). That's a value compared to his current +124 line holding only a 44.6% implied probability.

We can get more valuable plus odds through Jonathan Kuminga. He's enjoyed high usage rates all season, including a 27.9% mark during the regular season. Kuminga even leads the Warriors in usage rate in the playoffs at 28.2%.

When Curry is out, Kuminga's regular-season usage rate jumped to 30.5% while his postseason mark has experienced a slight uptick to 29.0%. Since Game 2 (Curry's first absence of the series), Kuminga is averaging 23.7 PPG while shooting 59.5% from the field.

He took 55.6% of his field goal attempts within 10 feet of the basket in the regular season. This has increased to 61.4% in the playoffs. Between Kuminga and Jimmy Butler, Golden State's focus on offense has moved away from shooting threes to attacking the rim.

The Warriors found success with 54 points in the paint in Game 4. The T-Wolves gave up the 16th-lowest shot distribution around the rim compared to the 7th-lowest from three. With Minnesota's interior looking more vulnerable, I like Kuminga's chances of scoring.

