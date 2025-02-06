3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Mavericks at Celtics

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Dallas Mavericks face the Boston Celtics?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Mavericks at Celtics Betting Picks

Let's kick things off with a little fun by backing the Celtics to secure a win by fewer than 11 points. On the season, 16 of Boston's 36 wins thus far have been by anywhere between 1 to 10 points, including each of their last three victories.

Being that the Celtics have secured a victory by 10 or fewer points in 44.4% of their wins this season, these +205 odds (32.8% implied) look pretty appealing. While a blowout is certainly possible for Boston at home, they've failed to beat shorthanded teams (New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers) by double digits recently.

Additionally, there's a chance the Mavericks could have Anthony Davis make his debut after he was acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis has been dealing with an abdomen injury since before the trade happened, but the All-Star big man was active at shootaround ahead of Thursday's clash against the Celtics.

With Boston logging a +8.8-point margin when playing at TD Garden up to this point, I'm willing to take a flier on their win margin between 1-10 points. numberFire's game projections has Thursday's Mavericks-Celtics clash ending with a score of 118.7-111.4 in favor of Boston, which would be a perfect outcome in this betting market.

After a lengthy absence to begin the campaign, Kristaps Porzingis is seemingly finding his groove again for the Celtics. Along with Porzingis providing Boston with outside shooting from the center position -- with career-highs in three-point attempts per game (6.2) and three-point percentage (40.6%) -- he's always been a fantastic rim protector since he entered the NBA.

Despite Porzingis averaging only 1.6 blocks per game this season, he's produced two-plus blocks in 15 of his 26 starts, which comes out to a 57.7% hit rate. The implied probability at these +110 odds is 47.6%.

The Mavericks have been a stellar matchup when it comes to blocked shots for centers. Over their last 15 games, Dallas is giving up the third-most blocks per game to centers (2.6), and Porzingis rejected two shots when these teams met less than two weeks ago.

Even if Davis suits up for the Mavericks, they still have Daniel Gafford -- who typically takes his shots from inside the paint -- likely starting at the five, and PJ Washington isn't available to stretch the floor. With Dallas lacking perimeter shooters at power forward and center right now, Porzingis should have no issue denying a couple of shots in front of the Celtics' home crowd.

Derrick White's rebound prop is a bit juiced right now at -128, but there's still a bit of value showing in this market once you dig into the numbers.

Across his 48 starts this season, White has logged four-plus rebounds in 30 of 48 games, which comes out to a 62.5% hit rate. These -128 odds imply a 56.1% chance.

Even when crunching the numbers across Porzingis' 26 starts this season, White has brought down four-plus rebounds in 57.7% of those starts, which comes out to -136 odds.

Through their first 51 games this season, the Mavericks are ceding the 12th-most rebounds per game to point guards (6.3). Although it's a small sample size, Dallas is also giving up the 11th-most rebounds per game to shooting guards (6.9) over their last seven contests.

In addition to White currently being tied for a career-high mark in rebounds per game (4.2), FanDuel Research's NBA daily projections have White finishing with 4.4 boards on Thursday.

