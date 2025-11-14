3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 11/14/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic

After a slow start, Desmond Bane is picking it up, and he's got a lovely matchup today versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Bane has scored -- oddly enough -- exactly 22 points in three of his past four games and has taken six three-point shots in two straight, hitting three triples last time out. His season-long three-point numbers still look ugly -- 1.3 makes per game on 4.4 attempts -- but he's too good of a shooter for those to last as he averaged 2.8 makes on 7.0 tries across the last three seasons prior to this one.

We're starting to see the real Bane of late as he and his new Orlando Magic teammates figure each other out.

He can continue trending up against the Nets, a team that is dead last in defensive rating by a large margin. The Nets are also giving up the 11th-most made threes per night to shooting guards (3.4).

Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks

Similar to Bane, Myles Turner has gotten off to a slow start in his new surroundings, but I like him to go over his points prop against the Charlotte Hornets.

The matchup is a big part of this. Charlotte is allowing the second-most made threes per night to centers (2.1) as well as the 10th-most points per game (24.2).

Turner just played the Hornets last time out and scored 21 points, firing off eight three-point tries. However, we can't pull too much from Wednesday's meeting as Giannis Antetokounmpo sat that night and is expected to play today.

In general, though, Turner is starting to find his footing with the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 17.7 points per game over his last four and recording at least 13 points in all of those outings.

Facing a Charlotte team that is 13th in pace and 22nd in defensive rating, Turner can keep it up. Our NBA player projections have him netting 15.5 points tonight.

Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans

Two bad defenses meet up in this one, and there's enough offensive talent on both sides to give us a shootout.

As I laid out Wednesday when backing OKC to cover against the Los Angeles Lakers, LA is struggling defensively. Following the lopsided loss to the Thunder, the Lakers are 21st in defensive rating. They've surrendered at least 110 points in every game this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans are even worse on D. The Pels ranks 28th in defensive rating, allowing at least 112 points in all but one game.

We know Luka Doncic and LA's offense can cook. New Orleans' offense has been hot of late, as well, scoring 116-plus points in three of their past five games.

All in all, I think the stage is set for the offenses to win out over woeful defenses.

