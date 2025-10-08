3 Best MLB Playoff Bets, Player Props, and Home Runs Picks for Wednesday 10/8/25

The MLB playoffs have arrived, and just like the regular season, each game gives us tons of markets to dig through -- from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which MLB odds from FanDuel Sportsbook are most appealing for today's games?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Playoffs Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers

The wind is blowing out to right-center at 11 MPH today in Detroit, and with Riley Greene in a good matchup versus Bryce Miller, I'm backing Greene to go yard.

Miller allowed a .365 wOBA and 2.29 homers per nine innings to left-handed hitters this season. He also struggled mightily to end the year. Across his final nine starts, Miller was tagged for a 5.98 ERA and 2.51 jacks per nine.

This is Greene's money split. Against righties, he posted a .373 wOBA and 43.5% fly-ball rate. Of his 36 bombs this campaign, 32 came with the platoon advantage.

It's been a bad playoffs for Greene thus far, but he's in a great spot to bounce back in Game 4.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

The wind is a factor in this game, too, as it's blowing straight in at 10 MPH. That's had a big impact on the betting odds for this game. We're getting a low 6.5-run total, and the pitching matchup is just Jameson Taillon and Quinn Priester -- not two high-level aces.

Despite it being a tough environment for offense, this Jackson Chourio run prop catches my eye.

Chourio didn't quite make a Year 2 jump like many expected, but he improved his fly-ball rate to 39.4% after a 31.5% clip in 2024. He's on fire in the playoffs, sporting a 50.0% hard-hit rate over a tiny sample of seven plate appearances. It's a continuation of a quality second half where he recorded a .341 wOBA.

Hitting in front of Christian Yelich and William Contreras is a good spot for run production, and I like Chourio's chances for success against Taillon, who permitted a .328 wOBA and 2.02 homers per nine to righties.

After Taillon, the Milwaukee Brewers will see a Chicago Cubs bullpen that gave up the fourth-most homers per nine (1.47) over the final 30 days of the regular season.

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

I think the Los Angeles Dodgers have a meaningful edge in the starting-pitching department in tonight's Game 3, and this is how I'm trying to take advantage of it.

The Philadelphia Phillies are sending Aaron Nola to the mound while LA is turning to Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Nola returned from injury in August and wasn't the same guy we're used to the rest of the season, pitching to a 5.84 ERA and allowing 1.41 tanks per nine. And that was with Nola facing a pretty soft schedule in that span as he came up against just one playoff team over those eight starts.

Yamamoto, meanwhile, couldn't be in better form. He allowed a total of three combined earned runs across his last five starts of the regular season, punching out 44 in 34 innings in that time en route to a 0.90 ERA and 1.90 FIP. He cooked in the Wild Card Round, too, striking out nine and surrendering zero earned runs over 6.2 innings.

On top of that, the Dodgers' offense (.363 wOBA) is clearly outperforming the Phillies' offense (.268 wOBA) in the playoffs so far.

I like this market because it takes some of the bullpen randomness out of play, so I'm backing the team with the better SP and better offense to win the first five frames.

