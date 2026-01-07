Nets vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

Nets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSFL

The Brooklyn Nets (11-22) are just 2-point underdogs against the Orlando Magic (20-17) at Barclays Center on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on YES and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under set at 222.5 points.

Nets vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -2 222.5 -134 +114

Nets vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (54.8%)

Nets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic are 15-22-0 against the spread this season.

In the Nets' 33 games this year, they have 15 wins against the spread.

Magic games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 19 times out of 33 chances this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the point total 42.4% of the time (14 out of 33 games with a set point total).

Orlando has a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-10-0) than it does in away games (7-12-0).

In terms of point totals, the Magic hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total nine times in 18 opportunities this season (50%). In away games, they have hit the over 10 times in 19 opportunities (52.6%).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has had better results away (8-5-2) than at home (7-10-1).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have gone over less frequently at home (seven of 18, 38.9%) than away (seven of 15, 46.7%).

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Anthony Black averages 15.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.7 points, 4.7 assists and 8.4 boards.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 12.2 points, 7.8 boards and 2.1 assists.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 15 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 25.9 points, 7.6 boards and 3.4 assists for the Nets.

Per game, Nic Claxton gets the Nets 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Nets get 13.2 points per game from Noah Clowney, plus 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The Nets are receiving 7.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Day'Ron Sharpe.

Per game, Egor Demin gives the Nets 9.9 points, 3.3 boards and 3.4 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.