76ers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

76ers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and MNMT

The Philadelphia 76ers (19-15) are heavy, 12-point favorites against the Washington Wizards (10-25) on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-PH and MNMT. The point total is set at 235.5 in the matchup.

76ers vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -12 235.5 -559 +420

76ers vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (83.4%)

76ers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread in a game 18 times this season (18-15-1).

In the Wizards' 35 games this year, they have 15 wins against the spread.

76ers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times out of 35 chances this season.

Wizards games this year have gone over the total in 18 of 35 opportunities (51.4%).

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered seven times in 18 games at home, and it has covered 11 times in 16 games on the road.

Looking at point totals, the 76ers hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total nine times in 18 opportunities this season (50%). In road games, they have hit the over nine times in 16 opportunities (56.2%).

Washington has been better against the spread at home (8-10-0) than away (7-10-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have gone over 11 of 18 times at home (61.1%), and seven of 17 away (41.2%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 31 points, 7 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Quentin Grimes averages 14.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Joel Embiid is averaging 23.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Andre Drummond is averaging 7.1 points, 0.8 assists and 9.2 boards.

Wizards Leaders

CJ McCollum averages 18.8 points for the Wizards, plus 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Alex Sarr averages 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3 assists. He is also draining 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

The Wizards get 9.3 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Marvin Bagley III averages 10 points, 5.4 boards and 1.6 assists. He is sinking 63.4% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Justin Champagnie gets the Wizards 6.6 points, 5.4 boards and 0.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

