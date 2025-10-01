3 Best MLB Playoff Bets, Player Props, and Home Runs Picks for Wednesday 10/1/25

The MLB playoffs have arrived, and just like the regular season, each game gives us tons of markets to dig through -- from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which MLB odds from FanDuel Sportsbook are most appealing for today's games?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Playoffs Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

It's win or go home for the Cleveland Guardians, and while they'll surely have a short leash with Tanner Bibee, he can complete five innings.

Bibee entered the year looking like a pitcher who was trending toward ace territory. It didn't work out that way as Bibee's numbers -- including a 4.15 SIERA and 21.1% strikeout rate -- took a step back. However, he found his form late in the year. Over his last three outings, two of which came against the Detroit Tigers, Bibee gave up a total of two earned runs while punching out 23 over 21 frames.

In three starts versus the Tigers this year, Bibee covered at least six innings in each appearance and surrendered just two earned runs across 19 innings.

With Cleveland having no margin for error, Bibee will need to keep the Tigers quiet to be given the chance to finish five frames. He's shown he can do just that, and I think he will do it once more.

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

The San Diego Padres have the edge on the mound today, and that pushes me toward their moneyline in Game 2.

San Diego is giving the ball to Dylan Cease while the Chicago Cubs are starting Andrew Kittredge before likely turning to Shota Imanaga.

Cease registered a 3.58 SIERA and 29.8% K rate in 2025. He's been one of the better pitchers in the game, especially when it comes to missing bats, over the last two years. In that time, he owns a 3.52 SIERA and 29.6% strikeout rate. He's going up against a Cubs offense that is a solid group but one that fanned 13 times in Game 1 and did very little outside of back-to-back solo bombs in the fifth inning.

After Cease we'll see a San Diego bullpen that is one of the game's best as they finished the campaign second in reliever K rate (27.8%) and fifth in xFIP (3.68).

As for Imanaga, he was mostly meh this year after a solid 2024 season. Across 144.2 innings, he permitted a 54.5% fly-ball rate with a 20.6% strikeout rate. The wind is blowing in today, which should help him, but he's allowed at least three earned runs in six straight outings and has a 6.51 FIP in that span.

I'm putting my faith in Cease and the Padres' relievers to come through while banking on San Diego's offense to muster enough production to get the W.

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Brayan Bello struggles with left-handed hitters, putting Jazz Chisholm in a good spot in Game 2.

Against lefty bats, Bello posted a meager 16.3% strikeout rate while pitching to a 4.82 xFIP -- significantly worse than his 3.79 xFIP versus right-handers.

On top of that, Bello struggled down the stretch. Over his final five starts, he amassed a 5.01 xFIP while allowing 15 earned runs in 25 innings. He nearly had as many walks (12) as strikeouts (16) in that time.

Chisholm should be slotted right behind Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge. That's a great spot for RBI production. Jazz put up a .360 wOBA and 49.5% fly-ball rate with the platoon advantage this year. He's a potential pinch-hit risk if he sees a southpaw later in the contest, but it's not a given he'll be pulled as the Yanks may want to keep him in the game for defense if they have a lead.

