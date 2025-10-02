3 Best MLB Playoff Bets, Player Props, and Home Runs Picks for Thursday 10/2/25

The MLB playoffs have arrived, and just like the regular season, each game gives us tons of markets to dig through -- from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which MLB odds from FanDuel Sportsbook are most appealing for today's games?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Playoffs Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

It should be a great day across baseball as we get a trio of Game 3s. The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians get things started at 3:09 p.m. ET, and I like the Tigers to get out front.

A theme of today is that we can't put too much stock into the starting pitchers because all of them will have very short leashes -- which makes it tough to predict pitcher-hitter matchups. With that said, I think the Tigers have a significant edge over Cleveland in the starting-pitcher department as the probable SPs are Jack Flaherty and Slade Cecconi.

Flaherty finished the regular season with a 3.68 SIERA and 27.6% strikeout rate. He pitched to a 3.10 xFIP across his last three outings, two of which came against Cleveland and one at the New York Yankees. He'll see a Cleveland offense that ranked 27th in wOBA versus RHPs (.296).

Cecconi, meanwhile, pitched to a 4.19 SIERA and 20.0% strikeout rate. The Tigers' offense fell off after a red-hot start to the season, but they still ended the year ranked 20th in wOBA against RHPs (.311), so they're not a pushover.

There's a lot of volatility in this market as one swing of the bat could drastically change things. However, I think this is the best way to take advantage of the Tigers' edge on the bump.

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

The San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs decide their series with a Game 3 at Wrigley that gets under way at 5:09 p.m. ET.

The Cubs are short-handed on the mound, and that means they're sending out Jameson Taillon. I don't think that'll go real well as Taillon owns a 4.40 SIERA and 18.9% strikeout rate. While he recorded a stellar 1.57 ERA over his final six starts, there was a lot of good luck involved as his xFIP in that time was 4.24.

Taillon has reverse splits, giving up a .328 wOBA and 2.02 jacks per nine to righties, compared to a .265 wOBA and 1.34 homers per nine to left-handed hitters. That puts me on Fernando Tatis Jr. to notch two-plus bases out of the leadoff spot.

Tatis -- who has the power and wheels to get two bases in one swing -- also owns reverse splits, performing much better against righties (.367 wOBA) than lefties (.314), and he closed the year on a high note, posting a 41.4% hard-hit rate in the second half.

After Taillon, who may not get more than one time through the order, the Padres will see a Cubs bullpen that surrendered the fourth-most homers per nine over the last 30 days (1.47).

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

If the first two games of this series are any indication, we're in for a treat tonight.

We've got a pair of youngsters starting in Cam Schlittler (73 career MLB innings) for the Yanks and Connelly Early (19.1) for the Boston Red Sox. I'm not expecting either to be out there for very long, even if they're throwing well, so that makes hitter props tricky.

Despite that, I'm intrigued by Cody Bellinger's home run odds.

Bellinger might get just one plate appearance versus the left-handed Early, so we shouldn't sweat the lefty-lefty matchup too much -- although Bellinger cooks southpaws, producing a gaudy .427 wOBA in the split this season. What puts me on Bellinger today is his numbers at Yankee Stadium, which include a .384 wOBA and 47.3% fly-ball rate. Of his 29 homers this year, 18 have come in the Bronx.

Hitting between Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Bellinger isn't the chief concern for the opposition, and he can take advantage of the short porch in right.

You can also download our free 2025 MLB playoffs printable bracket to follow along all postseason.

