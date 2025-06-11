3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 6/11/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Kerry Carpenter has been lighting up righties in 2025, and he can cook versus Baltimore Orioles right-hander Zach Eflin.

Eflin owns a 4.20 SIERA and 16.6% strikeout rate through his first 44 1/3 innings this campaign. He's having a difficult time with lefties, allowing a .369 wOBA and 2.67 homers per nine in the split, and that should be music to Carpenter's ears.

With the platoon advantage this season, Carpenter has a .364 wOBA and 49.3% fly-ball rate. He's been on fire so far in June, amassing a .479 wOBA and three taters this month.

Add in that Carpenter gets a big park-factor boost going from Comerica to Camden Yards, which has been the best park for lefty homers, and the Detroit Tigers' slugger checks a lot of boxes.

Trevor Larnach is quietly having a nice year -- especially versus right-handers -- and I like him to drive in a run today.

The Minnesota Twins are at home versus Jack Leiter. Leiter has shown some improvements this year, but his numbers are still rather pedestrian, including a 4.72 SIERA, 19.7% K rate and 9.4% swinging-strike rate.

Larnach enjoys hitting against right-handers, mashing his way to a .354 wOBA and nine homers in 217 plate appearances in the split in 2025. He's also good at home, sporting a .344 wOBA and 40.2% fly-ball rate at Target Field.

I considered Larnach 2+ total bases at +125 odds, but with Minnesota listed at -178 to go over 3.5 runs, I'm taking aim at the longer odds on his RBI prop.

Usually, backing Kyle Freeland at Coors isn't for the faint of heart, but that's where I'm landing tonight.

Freeland is taking on the San Francisco Giants. San Fran has struggled versus LHP, sitting with the 10th-highest K rate in the split (24.8%) in addition to the ninth-worst wOBA (.283). On Tuesday, San Francisco faced Colorado Rockies lefty Carson Palmquist and was held to two runs through eight innings before a ninth-inning outburst.

Freeland is off to an excellent start to the season, pitching to a 3.96 SIERA. While his 17.2% strikeout rate is a meh number, Freeland's career-best 10.5% swinging-strike rate hints at some impending positive regression in the K department. He's fanned at least four in four of his last five outings, with the lone exception being a Coors clash with the New York Yankees where he lasted just 4 2/3 innings.

FanDuel has Freeland's outs recorded line set at 17.5 with -122 odds on the over, so he's expected to get deep into this game, which should give him plenty of chances to reach at least four punchouts.

