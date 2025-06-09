3 Best MLB Bets and Predictions for Monday 6/9/25

When you're betting a moneyline, run line, or total in Major League Baseball, you've got to weight a healthy number of factors -- from the starting pitcher to the bullpen and even defense.

After considering those factors, which bets stand out across today's action?

We're going to run through that below, discussing my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. For additional insights, you can also check out our daily MLB player prop projections.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Betting Picks

Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians

It was a somewhat shaky start to the season for Luis Ortiz, who produced a 4.07 xFIP, 1.42 WHIP, 11.5% walk rate, and 1.2 HR.9 across his first 7 starts and 37.1 innings pitched for the Cleveland Guardians. While Ortiz's walk rate has climbed to 12.3% over his last 5 starts (27.2 innings), he's logging a 3.02 xFIP and 0.7 HR/9 during that span.

First 5 Innings Result First 5 Innings Result Cleveland Guardians -113

With Ortiz performing better on the bump and giving Cleveland a pitching advantage over Wade Miley and the Cincinnati Reds, I like the Guardians' chances of securing a lead in the first five innings. Miley made his season debut for the Reds on June 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers, and he finished with 6 hits allowed and 4 earned runs allowed in only 2.0 innings pitched.

Along with Ortiz going five-plus innings in all but two of his starts in 2025, Cincy's bullpen has been unreliable so far, tallying the eighth-worst SIERA (3.91) and eighth-worst xFIP (4.27), which is worth noting due to Miley likely being on a pitch count. On top of that, the Guardians are a solid 18-13 at home while the Reds are 15-17 when playing away from Great American Ball Park.

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

The Athletics have yet to announce a starting pitcher for Monday's clash with the Los Angeles Angels, but it appears Jeffrey Springs is the probable starter. With that in mind, we'll likely have Springs facing off against Yusei Kikuchi, giving us two mediocre southpaws in a hitter-friendly environment at Angel Stadium.

Total Runs Athletics Jun 10 1:39am UTC

Springs has made 13 appearances and pitched 67.2 innings, ranking in the 37th percentile in xERA (4.14), 30th percentile in strikeout rate (19.0%), 24th percentile in walk rate (10.5%), and 9th percentile in groundball rate (31.7%). Meanwhile, Kikuchi is in the 17th percentile in xERA (4.93), 28th percentile in xBA (.265), 37th percentile in strikeout rate (20.3%), 8th percentile in walk rate (12.9%), and 30th percentile in groundball rate (38.8%).

Both of these teams are capable of doing damage against left-handed pitching, with the Athletics sporting the eighth-best wOBA (.328) and eighth-best wRC+ (112) in the split while the Angels are notching the fifth-best ISO (.172) versus southpaws. While the A's relievers are tallying the worst SIERA (4.27) and worst HR/9 (1.87) over the last 30 days, Los Angeles' bullpen has struggled to the tune of the third-worst SIERA (4.14) and seventh-worst HR/9 (1.22) in the same span.

Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks

After posting a forgettable 5.24 xFIP and 5.11 SIERA in 2024, Emerson Hancock has seen slight improvements to begin the 2025 campaign, registering a 4.21 xFIP and 4.40 SIERA through 10 starts. Nevertheless, Hancock is still in the 12th percentile in xERA (5.19), 5th percentile in xBA (.303), and 21st percentile in strikeout rate (17.5%), which could lead to plenty of problems against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Race To 5 Runs Race To 5 Runs Arizona Diamondbacks +116

In addition to Arizona accruing the 2nd-best wOBA (.350), 3rd-best wRC+ (123), and best ISO (.211) against right-handed pitching, the Diamondbacks have earned the 10th-best wOBA (.325), 10th-best wRC+ (106), and 5th-best ISO (.183) over the last 14 days. Hancock is also giving up a .361 wOBA, 2.03 HR/9, and 11.6% walk rate to lefties (compared to a .358 wOBA, 1.14 HR/9, and 3.8% walk rate to righties), and the Snakes' projected lineup has seven left-handed hitters.

On the other side of this game, Merrill Kelly can contain the Seattle Mariners at home, especially after he's logged a stellar 2.32 xFIP, 0.91 WHIP, 30.2% strikeout rate, and 0.7 HR/9 over his last six starts. Even if 'Zona's lineup needs to produce against Seattle's bullpen late in the contest to achieve five-plus runs first, the Mariners' relievers have the eighth-worst SIERA (3.80), second-worst BABIP (.345), and fourth-worst WHIP (1.52) across the last 14 days.

