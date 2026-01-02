NHL
Canucks vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2
The NHL's Friday slate includes the Vancouver Canucks facing the Seattle Kraken.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Canucks vs Kraken Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (16-20-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (17-14-7)
- Date: Friday, January 2, 2026
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-146)
|Kraken (+122)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canucks win (55.1%)
Canucks vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Canucks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Canucks are +164 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are -205.
Canucks vs Kraken Over/Under
- The Canucks-Kraken game on Jan. 2 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.
Canucks vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Kraken, Vancouver is the favorite at -146, and Seattle is +122 playing on the road.