3 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Blue Jays at Yankees Game 3

Betting Picks for Blue Jays at Yankees ALDS Game 3

The Blue Jays hold a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Yankees after putting 10 and 13 runs on the board in Games 1 and 2. The ALDS will turn to Yankee Stadium this evening, and we can look for the bats to stay hot.

Total Runs Over Oct 8 12:08am UTC

Toronto's offense has been showing how they won an AL-best 94 games this season. The Jays have collected eight home runs and 29 hits across two postseason games, even limiting Max Fried to one strikeout and seven earned runs in Game 2.

Perhaps most enticing, the Jays ended the regular season with an MLB-low 17.8% strikeout rate and are striking out at a mere 8.6% mark through two postseason contests. It should prove difficult for Carlos Rodon to find a groove in this one, particularly since we've seen his K rate dip. Rodon held a 28.2% K% in the first half of the season. That dropped to a 21.9% K% in the second half, as well as a meh 19.4% K% across his final 10 starts.

New York posted seven runs in Game 2 but couldn't overcome Toronto's offensive barrage. At home and facing Shane Bieber, the Yanks are primed for another solid showing at the plate in Game 3.

Bieber underwent Tommy John surgery in April of 2024 and did not return to an MLB mound until August 22nd of this season. Through 40 1/3 innings pitched, he's posted a 3.57 ERA, 3.35 xFIP, 4.58 xERA, and a 23.3% strikeout rate. He allowed at least one home run in six of those seven starts and holds a glaring 1.79 home runs per nine innings ratio. Bieber's gone 11 days since his last start, too.

Both sides provide a booming offense yet neither is sending an overly intimidating hurler to the mound. With that, we can target over 7.5 runs.

As mentioned, the Jays finished the season with a 17.8% K% (18.6% K% versus LHPs) and Rodon's strikeout rate was down to 19.4% across his final 10 starts.

For those reasons and more, this seems like a good spot to target Rodon under 4.5 Ks at plus money.

Carlos Rodon - Strikeouts Carlos Rodon Under Oct 8 12:08am UTC

Beyond the really tough matchup, the Yankees will likely be quick to pull Rodon if matters go even a little bit south. Sure, New York's bullpen hasn't been all that reliable this series, but the Yankees can't afford to rest their season on Rodon in an elimination game. Plus, the 'pen does get a bump at home, and the relief hurlers are well-rested after this series had a day off on Monday.

It's a small sample, but Bieber has shown substantial reverse splits in 2025. I think we can lean into that by targeting Giancarlo Stanton in the RBI prop market.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Giancarlo Stanton +135

Bieber has surrendered a .297 BA, .595 SLG, 2.95 home runs per nine innings, 91.5% medium-to-hard hit rate, and just a 19.0% strikeout rate to right-handed hitters. He's up to a 4.08 xFIP against righties compared to a 2.74 xFIP versus lefties.

Stanton shows reverse splits, too, as he's belted righties for a .337 ISO, .609 SLG, and 44.2% fly-ball rate this season. He came through with two RBIs in Game 2 and figures to bat from the fourth or fifth spot tonight. At +145 odds, Stanton is a good bet to knock in a run tonight.

