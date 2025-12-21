2 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Patriots at Ravens on Sunday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Sunday night matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Patriots at Ravens Betting Picks on Sunday Night Football

Before the season, if I told you that when these two teams met up in Week 16, one would be fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the other would be scrapping just to make the playoffs, most of us would've had the roles reversed.

While the Pats are performing better than Baltimore this season, I'm still backing the Ravens to win, and I think these moneyline odds are underrating them a bit.

Despite the records, there are reasons to believe the Ravens are the better team. ESPN's FPI ratings have Baltimore (+3.3) ranked eighth and the Pats (+1.0) 13th. Strength of schedule plays a factor in that as New England has played the NFL's easiest schedule.

With the Ravens being just a 2.5-point favorite, oddsmakers have these teams pretty even (once you account for the Ravens' homefield advantage). I think that's selling Baltimore a bit short.

Also, my belief in the Ravens is boosted a bit by what we saw from Lamar Jackson last week.

With the caveat that it came against a putrid Cincinnati Bengals' defense, it was big to see Jackson run for 26 yards on two attempts. The rushing juice hasn't been there for Lamar for most of this season -- career-low 30.3 rushing yards per game -- but he looked explosive on his two runs. That could come in handy against a Pats defense that just allowed 48 rushing yards and 11 carries to Josh Allen.

If I have Baltimore winning, then I should be interested in the over on Drake Maye's rushing prop at this line of 21.5 yards.

In his career, Maye has run considerably more in losses. In 13 defeats, he's averaged 34.6 rushing yards per game -- compared to 23.8 rushing yards per game in wins.

That makes sense. In addition to potentially losing a yard or two on kneel downs late in victories, Maye throws more in losses (31.6 pass attempts per game) than he does in wins (23.9), and more drop backs means more opportunities to scramble, which is something Maye is very good at.

Plus, given the importance of this game for the Pats as they try to both hold onto their AFC East advantage and push for the No. 1 seed, Maye might be more willing to fight for extra yards on any scrambles. We saw that play out last week when Maye ran for 43 yards in a huge game against the Buffalo Bills; that was his most rushing yards in a game since Week 8.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.