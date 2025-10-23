NFL
2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 7: Jets Hold Top Pick
Week 7 of the NFL season is coming and the 2026 Draft order is beginning to take shape.
The 0-7 New York Jets currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of October 23rd.
Current 2026 NFL Draft Order
- New York Jets
- Miami Dolphins
- New Orleans Saints
- Tennessee Titans
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Giants
- Arizona Cardinals
- Houston Texans
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Washington Commanders
- Dallas Cowboys
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- Carolina Panthers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Chicago Bears
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Cleveland Browns
- Buffalo Bills
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Rams
- Detroit Lions
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Denver Broncos
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New England Patriots
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Indianapolis Colts
2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds
Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick
Odds
|Ty Simpson
|+200
|Fernando Mendoza
|+300
|LaNorris Sellers
|+600
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|+750
|Dante Moore
|+750
|Garrett Nussmeier
|+2000
|Jayden Maiava
|+3300
