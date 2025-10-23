2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 7: Jets Hold Top Pick

Week 7 of the NFL season is coming and the 2026 Draft order is beginning to take shape.

The 0-7 New York Jets currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of October 23rd.

Current 2026 NFL Draft Order

2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds

Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds Ty Simpson +200 Fernando Mendoza +300 LaNorris Sellers +600 Rueben Bain Jr. +750 Dante Moore +750 Garrett Nussmeier +2000 Jayden Maiava +3300 View Full Table ChevronDown

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!