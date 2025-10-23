FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 7: Jets Hold Top Pick

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 7: Jets Hold Top Pick

Week 7 of the NFL season is coming and the 2026 Draft order is beginning to take shape.

The 0-7 New York Jets currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of October 23rd.

Current 2026 NFL Draft Order

  1. New York Jets
  2. Miami Dolphins
  3. New Orleans Saints
  4. Tennessee Titans
  5. Baltimore Ravens
  6. Cleveland Browns
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. New York Giants
  9. Arizona Cardinals
  10. Houston Texans
  11. Cincinnati Bengals
  12. Washington Commanders
  13. Dallas Cowboys
  14. Los Angeles Rams
  15. Minnesota Vikings
  16. Carolina Panthers
  17. Kansas City Chiefs
  18. Chicago Bears
  19. Los Angeles Chargers
  20. Cleveland Browns
  21. Buffalo Bills
  22. Seattle Seahawks
  23. Los Angeles Rams
  24. Detroit Lions
  25. Pittsburgh Steelers
  26. Denver Broncos
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Philadelphia Eagles
  29. New England Patriots
  30. San Francisco 49ers
  31. Dallas Cowboys
  32. Indianapolis Colts

2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds

Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick
Odds
Ty Simpson+200
Fernando Mendoza+300
LaNorris Sellers+600
Rueben Bain Jr.+750
Dante Moore+750
Garrett Nussmeier+2000
Jayden Maiava+3300

