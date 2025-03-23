2025 Women's College Basketball Tournament Free Printable Bracket After First Round
The first round is complete, revealing the 32 teams set to compete in the next round of the women's Division 1 college basketball tournament, which kicks off this weekend.
Here is an updated bracket with the winners of those games. Download our printable bracket to track every game or fill it out with your own predictions!
Women's College Basketball Printable Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
Women's College Basketball Championship Betting Odds
Here are team's current odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Winner 2025
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|UConn (W)
|+230
|South Carolina (W)
|+230
|UCLA (W)
|+600
|USC (W)
|+700
|Texas (W)
|+700
|Notre Dame (W)
|+850
|Duke (W)
|+3500
