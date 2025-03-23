FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

2025 Women's College Basketball Tournament Free Printable Bracket After First Round

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

2025 Women's College Basketball Tournament Free Printable Bracket After First Round

The first round is complete, revealing the 32 teams set to compete in the next round of the women's Division 1 college basketball tournament, which kicks off this weekend.

Here is an updated bracket with the winners of those games. Download our printable bracket to track every game or fill it out with your own predictions!

Women's College Basketball Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Women's College Basketball Championship Betting Odds

Here are team's current odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Winner 2025
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
UConn (W)+230
South Carolina (W)+230
UCLA (W)+600
USC (W)+700
Texas (W)+700
Notre Dame (W)+850
Duke (W)+3500

Learn more about the teams and matchups at FanDuel Research.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

