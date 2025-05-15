FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

For the campaign ahead, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' schedule features an exciting matchup against Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 7. Read the rest of this article for info on the team's complete 2025 schedule. For information on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC South, see the below article.

Buccaneers' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET@ Falcons-Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GeorgiaFOX
Monday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. ET@ Texans-NRG Stadium, Houston, TexasABC/ESPN
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ETJets-Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FloridaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ETEagles-Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FloridaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET@ Seahawks-Lumen Field, Seattle, WashingtonCBS
Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET49ers-Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FloridaCBS
Monday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. ET@ Lions-Ford Field, Detroit, MichiganABC/ESPN

