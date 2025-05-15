2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

For the campaign ahead, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' schedule features an exciting matchup against Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 7. Read the rest of this article for info on the team's complete 2025 schedule. For information on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC South, see the below article.

Buccaneers' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET @ Falcons - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia FOX Monday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. ET @ Texans - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas ABC/ESPN Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET Jets - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida FOX Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET Eagles - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida FOX Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET @ Seahawks - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington CBS Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET 49ers - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida CBS Monday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. ET @ Lions - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan ABC/ESPN View Full Table ChevronDown

