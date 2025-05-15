NFL
2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule, Results, TV Channel
For the campaign ahead, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' schedule features an exciting matchup against Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 7. Read the rest of this article for info on the team's complete 2025 schedule. For information on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC South, see the below article.
Buccaneers' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Falcons
|-
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|FOX
|Monday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. ET
|@ Texans
|-
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|ABC/ESPN
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET
|Jets
|-
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET
|Eagles
|-
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|@ Seahawks
|-
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET
|49ers
|-
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|CBS
|Monday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. ET
|@ Lions
|-
|Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
|ABC/ESPN