2025 Southern Conference Basketball Printable Bracket for Tournament

The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The Southern Conference tournament is set to begin on Friday, March 7th, 2025.

We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.

Southern Conference Tournament Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Southern Conference Tournament Schedule

Here is when each round of the tournament will be:

First Round: March 7

Quarterfinals: March 8

Semifinals: March 9

Championship: March 10

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!