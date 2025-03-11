NCAAB
2025 SEC Basketball Printable Bracket for Conference Tournament
The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The SEC Conference tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 12th, 2025.
We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.
SEC Tournament Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
SEC Tournament Schedule
Here is when each round of the tournament will be:
- First Round: March 12th
- Second Round: March 13th
- Quarterfinals: March 14th
- Semifinals: March 15th
- Championship: March 16th
SEC Tournament Betting Odds
Here are the latest SEC Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
SEC Tournament Winner 2025
Auburn
Florida
Alabama
Tennessee
Kentucky
Texas A&M
Missouri
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Arkansas
Georgia
Vanderbilt
Texas
Oklahoma
South Carolina
LSU
