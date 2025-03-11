2025 SEC Basketball Printable Bracket for Conference Tournament

The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The SEC Conference tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 12th, 2025.

We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.

SEC Tournament Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

SEC Tournament Schedule

Here is when each round of the tournament will be:

First Round: March 12th

Second Round: March 13th

Quarterfinals: March 14th

Semifinals: March 15th

Championship: March 16th

SEC Tournament Betting Odds

Here are the latest SEC Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SEC Tournament Winner 2025 SEC Tournament Winner 2025 Auburn +145 Florida +240 Alabama +500 Tennessee +600 Kentucky +2500 Texas A&M +2500 Missouri +4000 Ole Miss +6000 Mississippi State +8000 Arkansas +22000 Georgia +26000 Vanderbilt +29000 Texas +30000 Oklahoma +30000 South Carolina +30000 LSU +30000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!