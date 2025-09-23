2025 Ryder Cup: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and Team Rosters

The 2025 Ryder Cup is nearly here.

This weekend, 24 of the United States' and Europe's best golfers will go toe-to-toe at Bethpage Black in New York to crown the 2025 Ryder Cup champions.

Here's a look at how to watch the event, the team rosters, and the current Ryder Cup betting odds -- via FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Watch the 2025 Ryder Cup

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held over three days, starting Friday, September 26th and finishing on Sunday, September 28th.

Here's how to watch:

Friday, September 26th: 7:00 a.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET (USA)

7:00 a.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET (USA) Saturday, September 27th: 7:00 a.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET (NBC)

7:00 a.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET (NBC) Sunday, September 28th: 12:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET (NBC)

2025 Ryder Cup Roster: Team USA

Captained by Keegan Bradley, here's a look at the Team USA roster for 2025:

Scottie Scheffler J.J. Spaun Xander Schauffele Russell Henley Harris English Bryson DeChambeau Justin Thomas Collin Morikawa Ben Griffin Cameron Young Patrick Cantlay Sam Burns

2025 Ryder Cup Roster: Team Europe

Luke Donald returns as Ryder Cup captain for Team Europe after a victory in 2023. Team Europe returns 11 of 12 golfers from that 2023 roster, the only change being Rasmus Højgaard replacing twin brother Nicolai Højgaard.

Rory McIlroy Robert Macintyre Tommy Fleetwood Justin Rose Rasmus Højgaard Tyrrell Hatton Shane Lowry Sepp Straka Ludvig Åberg Viktor Hovland Matt Fitzpatrick Jon Rahm

2025 Ryder Cup: Betting Odds

Here are the most up-to-date Ryder Cup betting odds, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of Tuesday, September 23rd.

Team USA is favored heading into the weekend.

Result Odds USA Win -155 Europe Win +170 Tie +1000

