2025 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 season starts on Sept. 4, when they clash with the Dallas Cowboys. Info on the Eagles' full NFL schedule can be found below. Seeking additional details on the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

Eagles' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET Cowboys - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NBC Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Chiefs - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri FOX Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET Rams - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania FOX Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET @ Buccaneers - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida FOX Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET Broncos - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania CBS Thursday, Oct. 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Giants - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Amazon Prime Video Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET @ Vikings - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota FOX View Full Table ChevronDown

