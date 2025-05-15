NFL
2025 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 season starts on Sept. 4, when they clash with the Dallas Cowboys. Info on the Eagles' full NFL schedule can be found below. Seeking additional details on the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.
Eagles' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|Cowboys
|-
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|NBC
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Chiefs
|-
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET
|Rams
|-
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET
|Broncos
|-
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|CBS
|Thursday, Oct. 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Giants
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Vikings
|-
|U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
|FOX