2025 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule, Results, TV Channel

2025 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 season starts on Sept. 4, when they clash with the Dallas Cowboys. Info on the Eagles' full NFL schedule can be found below. Seeking additional details on the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

Eagles' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ETCowboys-Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaNBC
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Chiefs-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MissouriFOX
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ETRams-Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET@ Buccaneers-Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FloridaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ETBroncos-Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaCBS
Thursday, Oct. 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Giants-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET@ Vikings-U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MinnesotaFOX

