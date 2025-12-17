2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 12/17/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators are trending up of late, and I'm intrigued by their +152 moneyline odds at home versus the Carolina Hurricanes.

While the Preds are still at the bottom of the Central Division, their underlying numbers -- and results to some extent -- look really dang good lately. At five on five over the last 10 games, Nashville owns the NHL's second-best expected goals (xG) for percentage (57.0%). They've netted the fourth-most xG per 60 (3.1) in the split while conceding the fourth-fewest xG per 60 (2.3).

In short, the Predators have been excellent at five on five lately.

The problem for Nashville tonight is that the only team with a better five-on-five xG for percentage over the last 10 is the team they're facing -- the 'Canes. One of the NHL's elite, Carolina's metrics look dang good pretty much across the board, and they just beat Nashville, 6-3, at home on December 6th.

But given the Preds' recent sparkling five-on-five numbers and the fact today's game is in Nashville, I'm willing to back these +152 moneyline odds on the Predators to pull the upset.

Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues

At five on five over the past 10 games, the Winnipeg Jets have surrendered the sixth-most xG allowed per 60 (2.9). That puts me on Pavel Buchnevich to tally a point tonight for the St. Louis Blues.

The Jets have allowed 20 goals across their last five games. They've really struggled defensively on the road, permitting 25 goals over their last six road matchups.

Buchnevich is off to a slow start this year, but he's still tied for second on St. Louis in points, recording five goals and 12 assists through 34 games. He's skating on the Blues' top line as well as their first power-play unit. He's also got three points over his last three home games.

In a nice matchup with a slumping Winnipeg defense, Buchnevich can register a point on Wednesday.

