2025 NFL Draft Order After Week 18: Top 18 Picks Locked After Regular Season

The NFL regular season is officially complete, and the top 18 picks in the upcoming draft are locked in.

The Tennessee Titans have jumped to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The New England Patriots held the top pick last week, but a win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 dropped them to 4th overall.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 24-26th in Green Bay. Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of January 6th.

Current 2025 NFL Draft Order

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds

Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Cameron Ward -125 Shedeur Sanders +105 Travis Hunter +1000 Mykel Williams +4800 Kelvin Banks Jr. +5000 Will Campbell +5000 Mason Graham +5000 View Full Table ChevronDown

