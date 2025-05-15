FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Triple Crown iconTriple Crown

Explore Triple Crown

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

2025 New York Jets Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 New York Jets Schedule, Results, TV Channel

For the season ahead, the New York Jets' schedule includes a compelling game against Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 7. Check out the rest of this article for info on the team's full 2025 schedule. For info on the New York Jets, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC East, see the below article.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jets' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ETSteelers-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyCBS
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ETBills-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyCBS
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET@ Buccaneers-Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FloridaFOX
Monday, Sept. 29 at 7:15 p.m. ET@ Dolphins-Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FloridaESPN
Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ETCowboys-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyFOX
Sunday, Oct. 12 at 9:30 a.m. ETBroncos-Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, EnglandNFL Network
Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ETPanthers-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyFOX

Bet on the New York Jets on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup