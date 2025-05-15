2025 New York Jets Schedule, Results, TV Channel

For the season ahead, the New York Jets' schedule includes a compelling game against Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 7. Check out the rest of this article for info on the team's full 2025 schedule. For info on the New York Jets, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC East, see the below article.

Jets' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET Steelers - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey CBS Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET Bills - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey CBS Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET @ Buccaneers - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida FOX Monday, Sept. 29 at 7:15 p.m. ET @ Dolphins - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida ESPN Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET Cowboys - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey FOX Sunday, Oct. 12 at 9:30 a.m. ET Broncos - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England NFL Network Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET Panthers - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey FOX View Full Table ChevronDown

