NFL
2025 New York Jets Schedule, Results, TV Channel
For the season ahead, the New York Jets' schedule includes a compelling game against Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 7. Check out the rest of this article for info on the team's full 2025 schedule. For info on the New York Jets, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC East, see the below article.
Jets' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
|Steelers
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET
|Bills
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|FOX
|Monday, Sept. 29 at 7:15 p.m. ET
|@ Dolphins
|-
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
|ESPN
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET
|Cowboys
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 9:30 a.m. ET
|Broncos
|-
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
|NFL Network
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET
|Panthers
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|FOX