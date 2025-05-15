NFL
2025 New Orleans Saints Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The New Orleans Saints' 2025 season begins on Sept. 7, when they clash with the Arizona Cardinals. Info on the Saints' full NFL schedule can be found below. Looking for additional information on the New Orleans Saints' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.
Saints' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
|Cardinals
|-
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET
|49ers
|-
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|@ Seahawks
|-
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Bills
|-
|Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET
|Giants
|-
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Patriots
|-
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Bears
|-
|Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
|FOX