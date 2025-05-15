2025 New Orleans Saints Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The New Orleans Saints' 2025 season begins on Sept. 7, when they clash with the Arizona Cardinals. Info on the Saints' full NFL schedule can be found below. Looking for additional information on the New Orleans Saints' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

Saints' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET Cardinals - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana CBS Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET 49ers - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana FOX Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET @ Seahawks - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington CBS Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET @ Bills - Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York CBS Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET Giants - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana CBS Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET Patriots - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana CBS Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET @ Bears - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois FOX View Full Table ChevronDown

