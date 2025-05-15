FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 New Orleans Saints Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2025 New Orleans Saints Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The New Orleans Saints' 2025 season begins on Sept. 7, when they clash with the Arizona Cardinals. Info on the Saints' full NFL schedule can be found below. Looking for additional information on the New Orleans Saints' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

Saints' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ETCardinals-Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET49ers-Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET@ Seahawks-Lumen Field, Seattle, WashingtonCBS
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET@ Bills-Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New YorkCBS
Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ETGiants-Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ETPatriots-Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET@ Bears-Soldier Field, Chicago, IllinoisFOX

