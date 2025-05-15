FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

2025 New England Patriots Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

For the campaign ahead, the New England Patriots' schedule features an exciting matchup against Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7. Read the rest of this piece for details on the team's complete 2025 schedule. For details on the New England Patriots, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC East, check out the below article.

Patriots' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ETRaiders-Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MassachusettsCBS
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET@ Dolphins-Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FloridaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ETSteelers-Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MassachusettsCBS
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ETPanthers-Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MassachusettsFOX
Sunday, Oct. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET@ Bills-Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New YorkNBC
Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Saints-Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET@ Titans-Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TennesseeCBS

