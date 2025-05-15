2025 New England Patriots Schedule, Results, TV Channel

For the campaign ahead, the New England Patriots' schedule features an exciting matchup against Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7. Read the rest of this piece for details on the team's complete 2025 schedule. For details on the New England Patriots, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC East, check out the below article.

Patriots' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET Raiders - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts CBS Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET @ Dolphins - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida CBS Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET Steelers - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts CBS Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET Panthers - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts FOX Sunday, Oct. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET @ Bills - Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York NBC Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Saints - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana CBS Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET @ Titans - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

