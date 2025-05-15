NFL
2025 New England Patriots Schedule, Results, TV Channel
For the campaign ahead, the New England Patriots' schedule features an exciting matchup against Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7. Read the rest of this piece for details on the team's complete 2025 schedule. For details on the New England Patriots, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC East, check out the below article.
Patriots' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
|Raiders
|-
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Dolphins
|-
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET
|Steelers
|-
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET
|Panthers
|-
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|@ Bills
|-
|Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
|NBC
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Saints
|-
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Titans
|-
|Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
|CBS