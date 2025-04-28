2025 Kentucky Derby Contenders and Odds Announced

Post positions for the 20-horse field of the 151st Kentucky Derby were drawn on Saturday, April 26th.

With it comes our first look at morning line odds, which is an estimation of what the odds will be on the day of the race.

You can bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

2025 Kentucky Derby Field and Odds

Here are the morning line odds as of the post position announcement for the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

2025 Kentucky Derby FAQ

When and Where Is the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

When Is Post Time for the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

Post time for the 2025 Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.