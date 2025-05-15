NFL
2025 Indianapolis Colts Schedule, Results, TV Channel
On Sept. 7, the Indianapolis Colts' 2025 season starts with a tilt against the Miami Dolphins. We go over the team's complete NFL schedule in the article below. Looking for additional info on the Indianapolis Colts' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.
Colts' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
|Dolphins
|-
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|Broncos
|-
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Titans
|-
|Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|@ Rams
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET
|Raiders
|-
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET
|Cardinals
|-
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|@ Chargers
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|CBS