2025 Indianapolis Colts Schedule, Results, TV Channel

On Sept. 7, the Indianapolis Colts' 2025 season starts with a tilt against the Miami Dolphins. We go over the team's complete NFL schedule in the article below. Looking for additional info on the Indianapolis Colts' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

Colts' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET Dolphins - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana CBS Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:05 p.m. ET Broncos - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana CBS Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET @ Titans - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee CBS Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET @ Rams - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California FOX Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET Raiders - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana FOX Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET Cardinals - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana FOX Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET @ Chargers - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

