2025 Conference USA Basketball Printable Bracket for Tournament

The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The Conference USA tournament is set to begin on Tuesday, March 11th, 2025.

We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.

Conference USA Tournament Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Conference USA Tournament Schedule

Here is when each round of the tournament will be:

First Round: March 11

Quarterfinals: March 12 and 13

Semifinals: March 14

Championship: March 15

Conference USA Tournament Betting Odds

Here are the latest Conference USA Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Conference USA Tournament Winner 2025 Conference USA Tournament Winner 2025 Liberty +125 Middle Tennessee +550 Jacksonville State +700 Louisiana Tech +750 New Mexico State +850 Kennesaw State +950 Western Kentucky +2000 UTEP +2500 Sam Houston State +3000 Florida International +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

