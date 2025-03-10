2025 Conference USA Basketball Printable Bracket for Tournament
The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The Conference USA tournament is set to begin on Tuesday, March 11th, 2025.
We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.
Conference USA Tournament Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
Conference USA Tournament Schedule
Here is when each round of the tournament will be:
- First Round: March 11
- Quarterfinals: March 12 and 13
- Semifinals: March 14
- Championship: March 15
Conference USA Tournament Betting Odds
Here are the latest Conference USA Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
