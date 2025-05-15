FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 Cleveland Browns Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive

2025 Cleveland Browns Schedule, Results, TV Channel

To start their 2025 campaign, the Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7. You can check out the Browns' full NFL schedule below. For information on the Cleveland Browns, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC North, read the below article.

Browns' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ETBengals-Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OhioFOX
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET@ Ravens-M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MarylandCBS
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ETPackers-Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OhioFOX
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET@ Lions-Ford Field, Detroit, MichiganFOX
Sunday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m. ETVikings-Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, EnglandNFL Network
Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET@ Steelers-Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PennsylvaniaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ETDolphins-Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OhioCBS

