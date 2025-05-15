2025 Cleveland Browns Schedule, Results, TV Channel

To start their 2025 campaign, the Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7. You can check out the Browns' full NFL schedule below. For information on the Cleveland Browns, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC North, read the below article.

Browns' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET Bengals - Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio FOX Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET @ Ravens - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland CBS Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET Packers - Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio FOX Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET @ Lions - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan FOX Sunday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET Vikings - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England NFL Network Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET @ Steelers - Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania CBS Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET Dolphins - Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

