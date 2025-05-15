NFL
2025 Cleveland Browns Schedule, Results, TV Channel
To start their 2025 campaign, the Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7. You can check out the Browns' full NFL schedule below. For information on the Cleveland Browns, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC North, read the below article.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Browns' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
|Bengals
|-
|Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Ravens
|-
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET
|Packers
|-
|Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Lions
|-
|Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET
|Vikings
|-
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
|NFL Network
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Steelers
|-
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET
|Dolphins
|-
|Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio
|CBS