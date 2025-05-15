NFL
2025 Carolina Panthers Schedule, Results, TV Channel
On Sept. 7, the Carolina Panthers' 2025 season commences with a tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We go over the team's complete NFL schedule in the article below. Looking for additional information on the Carolina Panthers' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.
Panthers' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Jaguars
|-
|EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|@ Cardinals
|-
|State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET
|Falcons
|-
|Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Patriots
|-
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET
|Dolphins
|-
|Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET
|Cowboys
|-
|Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Jets
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|FOX