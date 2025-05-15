2025 Carolina Panthers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

On Sept. 7, the Carolina Panthers' 2025 season commences with a tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We go over the team's complete NFL schedule in the article below. Looking for additional information on the Carolina Panthers' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

Panthers' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET @ Jaguars - EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida FOX Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:05 p.m. ET @ Cardinals - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona CBS Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET Falcons - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina FOX Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET @ Patriots - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts FOX Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET Dolphins - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina FOX Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET Cowboys - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina FOX Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET @ Jets - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey FOX View Full Table ChevronDown

