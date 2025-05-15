FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 Buffalo Bills Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive

2025 Buffalo Bills Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Buffalo Bills' 2025 NFL schedule starts on Sept. 7 with a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Check out the rest of this piece for info on the team's full schedule. For information on the Buffalo Bills, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC East, read the below article.

Bills' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ETRavens-Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New YorkNBC
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET@ Jets-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyCBS
Thursday, Sept. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ETDolphins-Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New YorkAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ETSaints-Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New YorkCBS
Sunday, Oct. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ETPatriots-Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New YorkNBC
Monday, Oct. 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET@ Falcons-Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GeorgiaESPN
Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET@ Panthers-Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North CarolinaFOX

