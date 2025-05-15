2025 Buffalo Bills Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Buffalo Bills' 2025 NFL schedule starts on Sept. 7 with a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Check out the rest of this piece for info on the team's full schedule. For information on the Buffalo Bills, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC East, read the below article.

Bills' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET Ravens - Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York NBC Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET @ Jets - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey CBS Thursday, Sept. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET Dolphins - Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York Amazon Prime Video Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET Saints - Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York CBS Sunday, Oct. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET Patriots - Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York NBC Monday, Oct. 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET @ Falcons - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia ESPN Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET @ Panthers - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina FOX View Full Table ChevronDown

