NFL
2025 Buffalo Bills Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Buffalo Bills' 2025 NFL schedule starts on Sept. 7 with a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Check out the rest of this piece for info on the team's full schedule. For information on the Buffalo Bills, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC East, read the below article.
Bills' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|Ravens
|-
|Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
|NBC
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Jets
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|CBS
|Thursday, Sept. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Dolphins
|-
|Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET
|Saints
|-
|Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|Patriots
|-
|Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
|NBC
|Monday, Oct. 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET
|@ Falcons
|-
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|ESPN
|Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Panthers
|-
|Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
|FOX