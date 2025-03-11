NCAAB
2025 Big East Basketball Printable Bracket for Conference Tournament
The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The Big East Conference tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 12th, 2025.
We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.
Big East Tournament Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
Big East Tournament Schedule
Here is when each round of the tournament will be:
- First Round: March 12
- Quarterfinals: March 13
- Semifinals: March 14
- Championship: March 15
Big East Tournament Betting Odds
Here are the latest Big East Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Big East Conference Tournament Winner 2025
St. John's
Connecticut
Creighton
Marquette
Xavier
Villanova
Butler
Georgetown
Providence
DePaul
Seton Hall
