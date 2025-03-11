2025 Big East Basketball Printable Bracket for Conference Tournament

The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The Big East Conference tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 12th, 2025.

We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.

Big East Tournament Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Big East Tournament Schedule

Here is when each round of the tournament will be:

First Round: March 12

Quarterfinals: March 13

Semifinals: March 14

Championship: March 15

Big East Tournament Betting Odds

Here are the latest Big East Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Big East Conference Tournament Winner 2025 Big East Conference Tournament Winner 2025 St. John's +140 Connecticut +380 Creighton +420 Marquette +650 Xavier +850 Villanova +1600 Butler +10000 Georgetown +10000 Providence +13000 DePaul +30000 Seton Hall +30000 View more odds in Sportsbook

