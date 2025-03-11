2025 Atlantic 10 Basketball Printable Bracket for Conference Tournament

The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The Atlantic 10 Conference tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 12th, 2025.

We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.

Atlantic 10 Tournament Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Atlantic 10 Tournament Schedule

Here is when each round of the tournament will be:

First Round: March 12

Second Round: March 13

Quarterfinals: March 14

Semifinals: March 15

Championship: March 16

Atlantic 10 Tournament Betting Odds

Here are the latest Altantic 10 Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Winner 2025 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Winner 2025 VCU -115 Dayton +440 George Mason +700 Saint Joseph's +750 Saint Louis +1600 Loyola Chicago +1900 George Washington +2700 St. Bonaventure +4200 Duquesne +7500 Davidson +10000 Rhode Island +10000 UMass +20000 Richmond +30000 La Salle +30000 Fordham +30000 View more odds in Sportsbook

