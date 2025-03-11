FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

2025 Atlantic 10 Basketball Printable Bracket for Conference Tournament

FanDuel Staff

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

2025 Atlantic 10 Basketball Printable Bracket for Conference Tournament

The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The Atlantic 10 Conference tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 12th, 2025.

We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.

Atlantic 10 Tournament Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Atlantic 10 Tournament Schedule

Here is when each round of the tournament will be:

  • First Round: March 12
  • Second Round: March 13
  • Quarterfinals: March 14
  • Semifinals: March 15
  • Championship: March 16

Atlantic 10 Tournament Betting Odds

Here are the latest Altantic 10 Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Winner 2025
VCU
Dayton
George Mason
Saint Joseph's
Saint Louis
Loyola Chicago
George Washington
St. Bonaventure
Duquesne
Davidson
Rhode Island
UMass
Richmond
La Salle
Fordham

