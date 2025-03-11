2025 Atlantic 10 Basketball Printable Bracket for Conference Tournament
The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The Atlantic 10 Conference tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 12th, 2025.
We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.
Atlantic 10 Tournament Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
Atlantic 10 Tournament Schedule
Here is when each round of the tournament will be:
- First Round: March 12
- Second Round: March 13
- Quarterfinals: March 14
- Semifinals: March 15
- Championship: March 16
Atlantic 10 Tournament Betting Odds
Here are the latest Altantic 10 Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
