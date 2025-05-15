NFL
2025 Atlanta Falcons Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Atlanta Falcons figure to have their hands full on Sept. 7, when they clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as part of their 2025 schedule. Info on the Falcons' complete NFL schedule can be seen below. For info on the Atlanta Falcons, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC South, read the below article.
Falcons' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
|Buccaneers
|-
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|@ Vikings
|-
|U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
|NBC
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Panthers
|-
|Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET
|Commanders
|-
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|CBS
|Monday, Oct. 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET
|Bills
|-
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|ESPN
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|@ 49ers
|-
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|NBC
|Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET
|Dolphins
|-
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|CBS