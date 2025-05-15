FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 Atlanta Falcons Schedule, Results, TV Channel

2025 Atlanta Falcons Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Atlanta Falcons figure to have their hands full on Sept. 7, when they clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as part of their 2025 schedule. Info on the Falcons' complete NFL schedule can be seen below. For info on the Atlanta Falcons, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC South, read the below article.

Falcons' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ETBuccaneers-Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GeorgiaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8:20 p.m. ET@ Vikings-U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MinnesotaNBC
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET@ Panthers-Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North CarolinaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ETCommanders-Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GeorgiaCBS
Monday, Oct. 13 at 7:15 p.m. ETBills-Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GeorgiaESPN
Sunday, Oct. 19 at 8:20 p.m. ET@ 49ers-Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CaliforniaNBC
Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ETDolphins-Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GeorgiaCBS

