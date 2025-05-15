2025 Atlanta Falcons Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Atlanta Falcons figure to have their hands full on Sept. 7, when they clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as part of their 2025 schedule. Info on the Falcons' complete NFL schedule can be seen below. For info on the Atlanta Falcons, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC South, read the below article.

Falcons' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET Buccaneers - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia FOX Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8:20 p.m. ET @ Vikings - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota NBC Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET @ Panthers - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina FOX Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET Commanders - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia CBS Monday, Oct. 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET Bills - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia ESPN Sunday, Oct. 19 at 8:20 p.m. ET @ 49ers - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California NBC Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET Dolphins - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

