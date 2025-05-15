2025 Arizona Cardinals Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Arizona Cardinals' schedule for the 2025 campaign is highlighted by a tilt Sept. 7 that finds them colliding with the New Orleans Saints. We outline the Cardinals' complete NFL schedule in the article below. For details on the Arizona Cardinals, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC West, read the below article.

Cardinals' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET @ Saints - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana CBS Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:05 p.m. ET Panthers - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona CBS Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ 49ers - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California FOX Thursday, Sept. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET Seahawks - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona Amazon Prime Video Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET Titans - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona CBS Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET @ Colts - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana FOX Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET Packers - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona FOX View Full Table ChevronDown

