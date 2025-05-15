FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 Arizona Cardinals Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Arizona Cardinals' schedule for the 2025 campaign is highlighted by a tilt Sept. 7 that finds them colliding with the New Orleans Saints. We outline the Cardinals' complete NFL schedule in the article below. For details on the Arizona Cardinals, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC West, read the below article.

Cardinals' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET@ Saints-Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:05 p.m. ETPanthers-State Farm Stadium, Glendale, ArizonaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ 49ers-Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CaliforniaFOX
Thursday, Sept. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ETSeahawks-State Farm Stadium, Glendale, ArizonaAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:05 p.m. ETTitans-State Farm Stadium, Glendale, ArizonaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET@ Colts-Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IndianaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ETPackers-State Farm Stadium, Glendale, ArizonaFOX

