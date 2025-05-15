NFL
2025 Arizona Cardinals Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Arizona Cardinals' schedule for the 2025 campaign is highlighted by a tilt Sept. 7 that finds them colliding with the New Orleans Saints. We outline the Cardinals' complete NFL schedule in the article below. For details on the Arizona Cardinals, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC West, read the below article.
Cardinals' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Saints
|-
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|Panthers
|-
|State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ 49ers
|-
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|FOX
|Thursday, Sept. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Seahawks
|-
|State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|Titans
|-
|State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Colts
|-
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Packers
|-
|State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
|FOX