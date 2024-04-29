2024 Kentucky Derby Contenders and Odds Announced

The final 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders have been drawn, and morning line odds have been announced.

The Derby 150 field was drawn on Saturday, April 27th.

Kentucky Derby morning line odds -- an estimation of what the odds will be on the day of the race -- are also posted.

Betting on the Kentucky Derby opens at 9:00 a.m. Eastern on the day before the Kentucky Derby.

2024 Kentucky Derby Field and Odds

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 20-1 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez 20-1 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph, Jr. Jose Ortiz 30-1 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 20-1 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 20-1 View Full Table

2024 Kentucky Derby FAQ

When and Where Is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 4th, 2024 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

When Is Post Time for the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Post time for the 2024 Kentucky Derby is set for 6:24 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, May 4th, 2024.

