Horse Racing

2024 Kentucky Derby Contenders and Odds Announced

FanDuel Staff
The final 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders have been drawn, and morning line odds have been announced.

The Derby 150 field was drawn on Saturday, April 27th.

Kentucky Derby morning line odds -- an estimation of what the odds will be on the day of the race -- are also posted.

Betting on the Kentucky Derby opens at 9:00 a.m. Eastern on the day before the Kentucky Derby.

2024 Kentucky Derby Field and Odds

Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
ML Odds
1DornochDanny GarganLuis Saez20-1
2Sierra LeoneChad BrownTyler Gaffalione3-1
3Mystik DanKenny McPeekBrian Hernandez20-1
4Catching FreedomBrad CoxFlavien Prat8-1
5CatalyticSaffie Joseph, Jr.Jose Ortiz30-1
6Just SteelD. Wayne LukasKeith Asmussen20-1
7Honor MarieWhit BeckmanBen Curtis20-1
View Full Table

2024 Kentucky Derby FAQ

When and Where Is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 4th, 2024 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

When Is Post Time for the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Post time for the 2024 Kentucky Derby is set for 6:24 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, May 4th, 2024.

