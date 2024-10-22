2024 Breeders' Cup Distaff Contenders

The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).

The Breeders' Cup Distaff is scheduled for 4:21 PM ET on Saturday, November 2nd. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.

Breeders' Cup Distaff Race Information

Date: November 2, 2024

November 2, 2024 Distance: 1 1/8 miles (dirt)

1 1/8 miles (dirt) Purse : $2,000,000

: $2,000,000 Grade : 1

: 1 Age: 3+

Breeders Cup Distaff Contenders

Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Distaff:

Horse Jockey Trainer Owner Idiomatic Florent Geroux Brad Cox Juddmonte Farms Inc Che Evasora (ARG) Antonio Fresu Philip D'Amato Losinno Patricio Francisco Thorpedo Anna Brian Hernandez, Jr. Kenneth McPeek Judy Hicks Raging Sea Flavien Prat Chad Brown Alpha Delta Stables, LLC Batucada Ricardo Santana, Jr. Saffie Joseph, Jr. Wygod Equine, LLC Sugar Fish Tyler Baze Jeff Mullins George Gilbert Candied Luis Saez Todd Pletcher Buck Pond Farm, Inc. View Full Table ChevronDown

