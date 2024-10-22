2024 Breeders' Cup Distaff Contenders
The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!
There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).
The Breeders' Cup Distaff is scheduled for 4:21 PM ET on Saturday, November 2nd. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.
Breeders' Cup Distaff Race Information
- Date: November 2, 2024
- Distance: 1 1/8 miles (dirt)
- Purse: $2,000,000
- Grade: 1
- Age: 3+
Breeders Cup Distaff Contenders
Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Distaff:
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Owner
|Idiomatic
|Florent Geroux
|Brad Cox
|Juddmonte Farms Inc
|Che Evasora (ARG)
|Antonio Fresu
|Philip D'Amato
|Losinno Patricio Francisco
|Thorpedo Anna
|Brian Hernandez, Jr.
|Kenneth McPeek
|Judy Hicks
|Raging Sea
|Flavien Prat
|Chad Brown
|Alpha Delta Stables, LLC
|Batucada
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|Saffie Joseph, Jr.
|Wygod Equine, LLC
|Sugar Fish
|Tyler Baze
|Jeff Mullins
|George Gilbert
|Candied
|Luis Saez
|Todd Pletcher
|Buck Pond Farm, Inc.
