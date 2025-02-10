FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Updated After Super Bowl LIX

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Subscribe to our newsletter

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Updated After Super Bowl LIX

The 2024-25 NFL season is now complete. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, to win Super Bowl LIX.

If you need a reminder of how the playoffs went down, take a look at our final completed NFL Playoffs printable bracket below.

Teams That Clinched a Playoff Spot

These are all the teams that officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.

AFC

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (eliminated)
  2. Buffalo Bills (eliminated)
  3. Baltimore Ravens (eliminated)
  4. Houston Texans (eliminated)
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (eliminated)
  6. Pittsburgh Steelers (eliminated)
  7. Denver Broncos (eliminated)

NFC

  1. Detroit Lions (eliminated)
  2. Philadelphia Eagles (Super Bowl LIX Champions)
  3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (eliminated)
  4. Los Angeles Rams (eliminated)
  5. Minnesota Vikings (eliminated)
  6. Washington Commanders (eliminated)
  7. Green Bay Packers (eliminated)

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

NFL Playoffs Schedule

Here was the schedule for each round of playoffs:

  • Super Wild Card Weekend: January 11th through January 13th
  • Divisional Round: January 18th and 19th
  • AFC & NFC Championships: January 26th
  • Super Bowl 59: February 9th

Super Bowl LX Odds

Already thinking about next year? These are the current odds for each team to win Super Bowl 60.

Super Bowl LX Winner 2025-26
Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs
Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens
Detroit Lions
San Francisco 49ers
Washington Commanders
Cincinnati Bengals
Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Houston Texans
Minnesota Vikings
Chicago Bears
Denver Broncos
Miami Dolphins
Atlanta Falcons
Seattle Seahawks
Dallas Cowboys
Arizona Cardinals
Pittsburgh Steelers
New York Jets
Las Vegas Raiders
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Cleveland Browns
Carolina Panthers
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
Tennessee Titans

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup