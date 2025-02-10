2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Updated After Super Bowl LIX

The 2024-25 NFL season is now complete. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, to win Super Bowl LIX.

If you need a reminder of how the playoffs went down, take a look at our final completed NFL Playoffs printable bracket below.

Teams That Clinched a Playoff Spot

These are all the teams that officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.

AFC

NFC

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

NFL Playoffs Schedule

Here was the schedule for each round of playoffs:

Super Wild Card Weekend: January 11th through January 13th

January 11th through January 13th Divisional Round: January 18th and 19th

January 18th and 19th AFC & NFC Championships: January 26th

January 26th Super Bowl 59: February 9th

Super Bowl LX Odds

Already thinking about next year? These are the current odds for each team to win Super Bowl 60.

Super Bowl LX Winner 2025-26 Super Bowl LX Winner 2025-26 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +700 Baltimore Ravens +700 Detroit Lions +900 San Francisco 49ers +1700 Washington Commanders +1800 Cincinnati Bengals +2400 Green Bay Packers +2400 Los Angeles Chargers +2700 Los Angeles Rams +3300 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3400 Houston Texans +3500 Minnesota Vikings +3800 Chicago Bears +3800 Denver Broncos +3800 Miami Dolphins +3900 Atlanta Falcons +4800 Seattle Seahawks +5000 Dallas Cowboys +5500 Arizona Cardinals +5500 Pittsburgh Steelers +7500 New York Jets +9500 Las Vegas Raiders +11000 Indianapolis Colts +11000 Jacksonville Jaguars +11000 Cleveland Browns +11000 Carolina Panthers +11000 New England Patriots +11000 New Orleans Saints +15000 New York Giants +15000 Tennessee Titans +15000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!