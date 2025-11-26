2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 11/26/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins' five-on-five numbers are excellent, and that puts me on them to cover the puck line tonight.

At five on five, Pittsburgh owns the fifth-best expected goals (xG) for percentage (53.78%). They've created the fifth-most high-danger chances for per 60 minutes (13.41).

The Buffalo Sabres don't rate out nearly as well. At five on five, Buffalo carries the fifth-worst xG for percentage (47.17%) while creating the 10th-fewest high-danger chances per 60 (11.39).

They've been really poor defensively on the road, permitting the second-most xG per 60 minutes at five on five (3.86) in the split. Buffalo has lost seven of its eight road games, with five of the losses coming by multiple goals.

I'm intrigued by Pittsburgh's -120 moneyline, but I prefer to take a bigger swing on the Pens to cover the puck line.

Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings

Over the last two weeks, the Detroit Red Wings and Nashville Predators are playing at vastly different levels, and I like Detroit to win by at least two goals today.

At five on five over the past 14 days, the Red Wings own the NHL's best xG for percentage at a sparkling 68.76%. No other team is above 62.43%. They've been dominant at both ends. Offensively, they're creating an eye-popping 5.28 xG per 60 -- tops in the league by a wide margin. On the defensive end, the Red Wings are letting up just 2.4 xG in that time, the fourth-fewest.

Nashville, meanwhile, is fourth-worst in xG for percentage at five on five over the past two weeks (37.74%). The Preds have been getting the results they deserve, losing eight of their last nine contests.

Add in home-ice advantage for Detroit, and I'm backing the Red Wings to notch a multi-goal win tonight.

