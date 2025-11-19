2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 11/19/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Edmonton Oilers at Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals are slight home favorites tonight in a matchup with the Edmonton Oilers. I think the Caps should be bigger favorites.

Going by results, these two teams have fared similarly, with both generating roughly a point per game. But when you look at their five-on-five metrics, the Capitals have been way better.

Washington (62.5%) -- despite sitting at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division -- ranks second-best in expected goals (xG) for percentage in the aforementioned split while the Oilers (41.1%) are second-worst.

As weird as it is to say, generating goal-scoring chances has been Edmonton's biggest issue at five on five as they've amassed the sixth-fewest xG per game (2.32).

What's kept the Oilers afloat offensively is their lights-out power play. They sit second in xG for per 60 with the man advantage (11.3). But Washington is right at the league average in penalty minutes taken per 60 (9.0), and if they can keep the Oilers off the power play, Washington should be able to get the W.

Along with taking the Capitals to win, I'm also intrigued by Caps -1.5 on the puck line at +205 odds.

Boston Bruins at Anaheim Ducks

The Boston Bruins have been the most penalized team in the NHL, and that spells trouble for them against the Anaheim Ducks.

Boston has conceded an average of 12.57 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Only one other team is above 11.4. Boston sports the eighth-best penalty kill (82.5%), but that'll be tested in a big way today.

Anaheim thrives in power-play situations. On the power play, the Ducks own an xG for percentage of 96.7%, tops in the NHL.

The Ducks have also been superb at home, winning five of six outings in the split -- with four of those five wins coming by multiple goals.

The Bruins, meanwhile, have been dreadful on away ice, recording the second-worst xG for percentage (38.7%).

All in all, given the Bruins' penalty tendencies, the Ducks have a big edge tonight.

