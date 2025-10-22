2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 10/22/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes is fresh off recording a hat trick on Tuesday night -- the third of his career -- and he should continue to stay busy on Wednesday against the Minnesota Wild.

Hughes is tied for the league's fourth-most shots on goal per game (4.3) and tied for the sixth-most shot attempts per game (8.0). He's logged 4+ goals in four of his six games thus far.

Minnesota has been a meh defense to begin this season, ranking 19th in Corsi against per 60 minutes (61.32) and 24th in expected goals against per 60 (3.52), further pointing to a good setup for Hughes to have another standout performance. And while the Wild were a strong team defense in 2024-25 (6th in expected goals against per 60), they were still just 25th in Corsi against per 60 (61.50).

Our NHL projections forecast Hughes for the most shots on goal tonight (3.51), putting him right around this line tonight. I like his chances of hitting the over against a team allowing a lot of shot volume.

Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres

Despite leading the Detroit Red Wings in goals last year (39) -- a top-10 overall mark in 2024-25 -- Alex DeBrincat is still searching for his first goal of this campaign.

That could very well come tonight versus the Buffalo Sabres. In the early going, Buffalo has struggled on team defense, ranking 29th in expected goals against per 60 minutes (3.99) and 31st in Corsi against per 60 (67.33).

The Sabres have been helped by some strong outings between the pipes from Alex Lyon, who already has 5.1 goals saved above expected in six starts. However, we probably shouldn't expect that hot play to continue from a 33-year-old journeyman goalie with just 106 career starts in his ninth NHL season. Among goalies with at least 30 games last season, Lyon was 25th in goals saved above expected per 60 (0.092).

Meanwhile, despite a lack of goals thus far, DeBrincat is showing 2.1 expected goals, so it's only a matter of time before he cashes in. He leads the Red Wings in both shots on goal per 60 minutes (11.23) and shot attempts per 60 (21.9), so volume hasn't been a problem, either.

This matchup also has an elevated 6.5-goal total, further pointing to a high-scoring contest. These are solid odds to back DeBrincat to light the lamp for the first time in 2025-26.

