2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 12/16/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple Leafs

Over the last 10 games, these two teams have some under tendencies, and I'm backing this to be a lower-scoring game tonight.

In the last 10 games, the Chicago Blackhawks have produced the fewest expected goals (xG) in the league at 2.5 per 60 minutes. The Toronto Maple Leafs' offense is in a rough patch, too, with Toronto generating the eighth-fewest xG per 60 (3.0) over the last 10.

In addition to struggling to score, these squads haven't been too bad defensively lately. The 'Hawks are permitting the ninth-fewest xG per 60 (3.0) across the last 10 games while the Leafs are letting up the 15th-fewest xG per 60 (3.2) in that time.

The likely starters in goal can help the under, too. Among netminders with at least 10 games played this season, Spencer Knight ranks 10th in goals saved above expected per 60 (+0.77) while Dennis Hildeby checks in eighth (+0.81).

Admittedly, these defenses haven't been nearly as good over the course of the whole season, but I'm willing to buy into their recent play and am backing the under.

Anaheim Ducks at Columbus Blue Jackets

At five on five on the road this season, the Anaheim Ducks are surrendering a lot of chances, leading me to this Dmitri Voronkov player prop.

In said split, Anaheim is giving up the second-most scoring chances allowed per 60 (32.5) and the third-most xG allowed per 60 (3.0).

To make matters worse, the Ducks have a big rest disadvantage today. Anaheim is on the second leg of a back-to-back while the Columbus Blue Jackets haven't played since December 13th.

Voronkov skates on the Blue Jackets' first line as well as their top power-play unit, putting him in a good position to tally points. He's third on the team in points with 22 through 32 games. He's notched four points over his previous five games, and he can get on the scoresheet tonight in a nice matchup.

