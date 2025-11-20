2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Thursday 11/20/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

New York Islanders at Detroit Red Wings

The New York Islanders are getting torched at five on five, and that puts me on this Dylan Larkin prop.

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Dylan Larkin +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

At five on five, New York is giving up the fourth-most expected goals (xG) per 60 minutes (2.97). They've conceded multiple goals in all but two games this year, and they're likely a little gassed as this matchup at the Detroit Red Wings is the final bout of a seven-game road swing.

Detroit's offense is rolling right now, scoring at least four goals in three of their past four games, with all three of the outings of four-plus goals coming at home (and the one exception was on the road).

Larkin has been a key cog, pacing the Red Wings in points with 24 (12 goals and 12 assists) through 20 games. He has totaled six points across his past five games, and I'm intrigued by these +220 odds for him to tally at least two points in this sublime matchup with the Isles.

Seattle Kraken at Chicago Blackhawks

Two of the NHL's worst offenses square off today in Chicago.

Total Goals Under Nov 21 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

At five on five, the Chicago Blackhawks have generated just 2.4 xG for per 60 minutes, the sixth-fewest in the league. The Seattle Kraken have been even worse, ranking dead last in xG for per 60 (1.93) at five on five.

Chicago is expected to have Spencer Knight in net, and that helps the under's outlook as Knight ranks fifth among all goalies in goals saved above expected per 60 (1.11).

Seattle has an under-friendly profile as they're bad offensively but decent on defense, permitting the 14th-fewest xG per 60 (2.45).

Four of Seattle's past five games have totaled six or fewer goals, with two of them coming in at three goals apiece. I think we'll see another low-scoring game tonight.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.