2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Monday 11/24/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals have been strong at five on five this year, and I like them to cover the puck line today against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Puck Line Washington Capitals Nov 25 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

At five on five, Washington ranks second in the league in expected goals (xG) for percentage (56.88%). That xG for percentage jumps to 58.51% if we're looking at only the Caps' home games.

Columbus, meanwhile, sports a five-on-five xG for percentage of 50.53%, which ranks 16th.

The Capitals also have a sizable edge in goal today as they're expected to start Logan Thompson, who ranks fifth in the NHL in goals saved above expected per 60 (+0.75) among goalies with at least 10 starts. Columbus is turning to Elvis Merzlikins, and Merzlikins has recorded +0.34 goals saved above expected per 60 -- solid but not on Thompson's level.

Washington has won three of four, and I think they'll keep it going tonight versus a Blue Jackets squad that has lost seven of its last 11.

Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils

At five on five, both of these defenses are letting up a lot of high-danger chances, which puts me on over 5.5 goals.

Total Goals Over Nov 25 12:09am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In the five-on-five split, the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings are surrendering the ninth-most and 11th-most high-danger chances per 60 minutes, respectively.

Both teams have let in goals at a high rate of late. Detroit has conceded 28 goals over its past eight games while the Devils have allowed 20 goals over their last six games.

The Red Wings can be the main drivers of this over, because in addition to their defensive issues, they're pretty good offensively. At five on five, they've created the sixth-most high-dangers chances for. Plus, they're expected to be facing goalie Jacob Markstrom, who has been one of the league's worst goalies in terms of goals saved above expected per 60 (-0.57).

With two bad defenses squaring off and a quality Detroit offense in a good spot against Markstrom, the over is the side of the total I want to be on.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.