2 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Ravens at Steelers on Sunday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Sunday night clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ravens at Steelers Betting Picks on Sunday Night Football

While this might feel a little uncomfortable given that Pittsburgh won at Baltimore by five points about a month ago, there are reasons to back the Ravens to cover on Sunday night

The biggest reason is that the Ravens -- despite losing at home to the Steelers -- rate out as the better squad by a sizable margin. Per ESPN's FPI metric, the Ravens (+3.7) are well clear of Pittsburgh (-0.5), and Baltimore ranks better both offensively and defensively.

In the aforementioned first matchup between these teams, the Ravens out-gained the Steelers 420 yards to 318, including 217 yards to 34 on the ground. The Ravens also ran 77 plays to Pittsburgh's 51. In short, the Ravens were unlucky to lose the game.

With Lamar Jackson banged up for most of the season, it's been a funky year for the Ravens, one of the preseason Super Bowl favorites. But with a win Sunday night, the Ravens will be right where they want to be: in the playoffs. With everything on the line, I'm backing the better team to win and cover.

If there is any rushing juice left in Aaron Rodgers' legs, there's no reason to save it, and I think we'll see him run a little bit given what's at stake.

Rodgers has already been running more than usual. Over the last two weeks, he's racked up rushing outputs of six and nine yards -- not much but still well over this line. He's run for at least one yard in eight of his 15 games.

In the first game against Baltimore, Rodgers had a one-yard run but finished with zero yards thanks to a kneel-down at the end of the first half. Given how little Rodgers runs, a kneel-down could burn us here, but if the Ravens win, there's at least less of a chance of that happening.

Baltimore has played a lot of their recent games against QBs who can really run -- that's obviously not Rodgers' forte these days. But in the Ravens' last three games against signal-callers who are more pocket passers, the gave up one rushing yard to Tua Tagovailoa and outings of five and eight rushing yards to Joe Burrow.

All we really need to be safe from kneel-downs is one scramble for a few yards, and I think Rodgers can do it in what could potentially be his last ever game.

