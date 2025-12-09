2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 12/9/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Miami Heat at Orlando Magic

Both the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic are playing some good ball lately. But Miami is getting healthier while Orlando is without a key piece, so I'm backing Miami to pick up a road W.

Moneyline Miami Heat Dec 9 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In Orlando's last game, they had Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner playing together for just the second time since early November. Unfortunately, Wagner ended up exiting early with an ankle injury and is expected to be out for at least a couple weeks.

The Magic will miss Wagner against a Miami squad that sits seventh in net rating over the past 10 games (+5.1). Unlike Orlando, the Heat are basically fully healthy with Tyler Herro now back in the fold. Herro has played five games since coming back and has looked good, netting 23.8 points per game.

Miami is playing at the league's fastest pace, so they're a tough matchup for a short-handed team missing its second-best player.

Give me the Heat to get the win as a slight road favorite.

New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors

The New York Knicks give up a lot of three-point tries, pushing me toward Scottie Barnes to hit multiple treys at +138.

Scottie Barnes - Made Threes Scottie Barnes Over Dec 10 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For the season, the Knicks are allowing the second-highest three-point attempt rate (46.5%). Power forwards are making the fourth-most triples per game against New York (2.9).

Barnes takes only 3.5 three-pointers per night, but he's got a nice track record from deep against the Knicks. He's hit multiple trifectas in three of his past five games versus New York, including a 4-for-7 three-point outburst against the Knicks on November 30th.

Given the friendly matchup and Barnes' previous success from three against the Knicks, these +138 odds are appealing.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.