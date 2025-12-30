2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 12/30/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz

The Boston Celtics' offense is rolling, and this is a superb matchup for them.

On the year, Boston sits fourth in offensive rating at a clip of 120.8. They've been even better of late, posting a 122.7 offensive rating over their last 10 games.

The Jazz are going to have a tough time slowing down Boston. Not only is Utah next to last in defensive rating this campaign, they're playing at the fourth-fastest pace.

Utah has allowed at least 126 points in nine of its last 10 games. In seven games against teams that rank in the top five in offensive rating, the Jazz have permitted an average of 130.4 points.

Given that Boston takes the third-most three-point tries per game (42.8), the Celtics could push well past this line if the three-ball is falling, which has me interested in some alternate markets. Boston to score over 128.5 points is listed at +152 odds.

Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers

With Domantas Sabonis missing a significant chunk of the season so far, Maxime Raynaud has taken advantage of the extra opportunity, and he can have a productive outing tonight against a Los Angeles Clippers squad that is sans Ivica Zubac.

Zubac being out makes the Clips a much more appealing matchup for bigs.

With Zubac off the floor, opponents are taking 27.4% of their shots at the rim, compared to 23.5% when Zubac is on the floor. It's a similar story on the glass. LA is giving up 13.6 offensive rebounds per 100 possessions when Zubac is on the court and 17.9 per 100 possessions when Zubac is off the floor.

This is a good spot for Raynaud, who is averaging 16.8 points and 10.0 boards per game over his last six outings.

The rookie is -480 to score 10-plus points, so rebounds will likely be his toughest hurdle to a double-double. He's pulled down double-digit rebounds four times across his last six games and should be able to take advantage of a short-handed Clippers interior.

