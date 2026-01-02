2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Thunder at Warriors

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Golden State Warriors?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Thunder at Warriors Betting Picks

These are two of the best defenses in the NBA, and even with Draymond Green sitting out for the Warriors, I like the under in this matchup.

Total Points Under Jan 3 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For the season, OKC and Golden State rank first and third, respectively, in defensive rating.

Green's absence shouldn't have too big of an impact on Golden State's elite defense. The Warriors have actually given up fewer points per 100 possessions with Green off the floor (112.7) than on it (113.4) so far this campaign.

While the two previous meetings between these sides this year both went over 227.5 points, OKC shot incredibly well in those games, posting effective field-goal percentages of .602% and .607% -- well above their .570 season-long mark.

With OKC unlikely to keep shooting that well versus the Dubs, the defenses can win out tonight.

Moses Moody is having a career year from three, and this is a good matchup for him to keep it going.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Moses Moody -225 View more odds in Sportsbook

Moody is making 2.2 triples per night this season and hitting 37.3% from three, including 38.6% at home. Last year, Moody drilled 1.7 threes per game, which was a career-best clip for him at the time, and he's taken it to a new level in 2025-26.

While the Thunder are incredible on defense, they allow a lot of three-point attempts. OKC is surrendering a 44.7% three-point attempt rate, the third-highest number in the league.

Although Moody's role can vary wildly from game to game, his minutes should be a little safer than usual today with Green out, and the three-point looks figure to be there against an OKC defense that's lone weak spot is downtown.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

