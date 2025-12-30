2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Pistons at Lakers

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Lakers face the Detroit Pistons?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Pistons at Lakers Betting Picks

Going by the recent performances of these two teams, I like the Pistons' chances to cover as 2.5-point favorites.

Over the last 10 games, the Lakers are in a serious funk, ranking 26th in net rating (-5.8) in that span. The issues are mostly on the defensive end as LA is 28th in defensive rating in the split.

Detroit, meanwhile, owns the fourth-best net rating over the last 10 (+7.8) -- checking in fifth in offensive rating and seventh in defensive rating in that time.

Also, the Lakers just haven't been all that great at home, sitting 15th in home net rating (+1.7). The Pistons, meanwhile, have been a quality road team, holding the seventh-best road net rating (+3.1).

While this is the final contest of a five-game road swing for the Pistons, their last game was Sunday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, so they haven't had to travel since then.

Point guards are torching the Lakers of late, and that puts Cade Cunningham in a sublime spot.

Over the last 15 games, LA is giving up the eighth-most points per game to PGs (27.3).

Cade is averaging 26.1 points per game for the season. He's up to a career-best 9.6 assists per game and is playing at close to an MVP level. I think we could see him be more aggressive than usual in the scoring department thanks to both the soft matchup and the marquee nature of this clash.

We got a taste of that on Tuesday in Cunningham's matchup versus the Clips. After a zero-point first half where he dealt with foul trouble, Cade caught fire and netted 27 second-half points. I think he can pick up where he left off.

If you want to play it safer, you can take Cunningham over his standard point prop line of 26.5 points (-110).

