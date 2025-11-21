NHL
Kings vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21
The Friday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Boston Bruins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kings vs Bruins Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (10-6-5) vs. Boston Bruins (12-10)
- Date: Friday, November 21, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-182)
|Bruins (+150)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (68.3%)
Kings vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +138 to cover the spread, with the Bruins being -170.
Kings vs Bruins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Bruins on Nov. 21, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.
Kings vs Bruins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Bruins, Los Angeles is the favorite at -182, and Boston is +150 playing on the road.