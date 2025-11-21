FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kings vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

The Friday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Boston Bruins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Bruins Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (10-6-5) vs. Boston Bruins (12-10)
  • Date: Friday, November 21, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-182)Bruins (+150)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Kings win (68.3%)

Kings vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +138 to cover the spread, with the Bruins being -170.

Kings vs Bruins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Bruins on Nov. 21, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Kings vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Bruins, Los Angeles is the favorite at -182, and Boston is +150 playing on the road.

